2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘Unprecedented’ air conditions in Northeast Ohio according to experts who issue warnings

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The smoke from Canadian wildfires impacting Cleveland is worse now than it ever has been.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Cleveland sits at the cusp of the hazardous category with a mark of 291 in its Nowcast.

“It’s unprecedented for the city of Cleveland,” Dr. David Margolius the Director of the Cleveland Board of Public Health said.

Any air quality reading between 200 and 300 is “very unhealthy” according to the EPA.

Any reading above 300 is considered hazardous.

Brian Krupp is an associate professor with Baldwin Wallace University, who specializes in readings of air particles.

“I setup a monitor indoors today before we closed up windows and turned on the house fan and I was reporting 358, luckily it has come down since then in my house to 151, but that is still high,” Krupp said. “I would definitely stay indoors today with the windows closed and the house fan running.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for Brook Park man who pleaded guilty to causing deadly crash in stolen car
Keshaun Williams
Cleveland Missing holding press conference for Cleveland teenager gone 11 days
Rolando Rodriguez
Judge reduces bond for Avon Lake man charged with hit-skip accident on I-90
Image Source - Lyft
Arrive Alive: Summit County residents get a free ride home Fourth of July weekend