‘Unprecedented’ air conditions in Northeast Ohio according to experts who issue warnings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The smoke from Canadian wildfires impacting Cleveland is worse now than it ever has been.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Cleveland sits at the cusp of the hazardous category with a mark of 291 in its Nowcast.

“It’s unprecedented for the city of Cleveland,” Dr. David Margolius the Director of the Cleveland Board of Public Health said.

Any air quality reading between 200 and 300 is “very unhealthy” according to the EPA.

Any reading above 300 is considered hazardous.

Brian Krupp is an associate professor with Baldwin Wallace University, who specializes in readings of air particles.

“I setup a monitor indoors today before we closed up windows and turned on the house fan and I was reporting 358, luckily it has come down since then in my house to 151, but that is still high,” Krupp said. “I would definitely stay indoors today with the windows closed and the house fan running.”

