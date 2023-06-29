2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Day: A second day of poor air quality

19 First Alert Weather Day
19 First Alert Weather Day
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canada wildfire smoke remains in the area. Some good news is it will not be as thick as yesterday. An Air Quality Advisory is in effect through the day. You’ll need to take the proper precautions when outside, especially if you are sensitive to this. It will be a warmer day with afternoon temperatures above 80 degrees in most areas. A mix of sun and clouds. A cold front approaches the area tomorrow. Humidity level on the rise. It looks like this front will stall out over our area over the weekend. There could be a few early morning showers tomorrow. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will pulse up. A few of these storms could be strong. The team is monitoring this.

