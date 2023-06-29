Akron community leaders hold news conference on arrests of Jayland Walker protesters

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Community leaders will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon regarding the arrest of Jayland Walker protesters in the past year.

Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop.

In April, a Summit County Grand Jury declined to bring charges against the eight officers involved in the shooting. There were several protests in Akron after the grand jury decision.

According to community leaders, over 30 people were arrested or cited since the April protests.

There were also protests in the days immediately following the fatal shooting. Community leaders said 85% of charges during the 2022 protests have been dismissed.

Earlier this week, Akron activists and members of The Freedom BLOC traveled to Washington, D.C. for a Justice for Jayland Walker march.

