Akron community leaders hold news conference on arrests of Jayland Walker protesters

Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Community leaders will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon regarding the arrest of Jayland Walker protesters in the past year.

Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop.

Protests break out in Akron following grand jury decision in Jayland Walker death

In April, a Summit County Grand Jury declined to bring charges against the eight officers involved in the shooting. There were several protests in Akron after the grand jury decision.

Akron police arrest 6 people during Jayland Walker protests

According to community leaders, over 30 people were arrested or cited since the April protests.

There were also protests in the days immediately following the fatal shooting. Community leaders said 85% of charges during the 2022 protests have been dismissed.

Protests continue Sunday in Akron after fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker
Akron activists in Washington, D.C. for Justice for Jayland rally

Earlier this week, Akron activists and members of The Freedom BLOC traveled to Washington, D.C. for a Justice for Jayland Walker march.

