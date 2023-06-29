Bitter break-in: Downtown Cleveland sweet shop forced to close after theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sweet shop in downtown Cleveland closed has for five days due to a break-in on Saturda y.

According to surveillance video shared with 19 News, man holding a brick approached Ieasha’s Cupcake Cafe.

The next morning, the owners say their window was shattered.

Co-owner Ieasha Malone says the thief did not take any sweet treats.

Instead, he got away several pairs of headphones.

“We had to be closed due to this break-in,” said Malone. “We’re missing a lot money and a lot of customers.”

Malone says people who work downtown look forward to their treats and the lunch menu everyday.

“They come and get hot dogs, polish boys, fries so pretty much dessert with lunch,” said Malone.

Malone says they moved the business from North Olmstead to downtown Cleveland in April.

She was excited to come back to city, not a good day to start the first few months.

However, she says they do plan to switch things up.

“We will not put anything visible in the window. We’re going to get blinds at night so nobody can see in at all,” said Malone.

Malone and her partner are currently working with police.

