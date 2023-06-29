2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bond was set Thursday for an Ohio teenager accused of strangling a woman he was dating to death in the Myrtle Beach area.

A hearing was held in Conway for 18-year-old Blake Linkous, of Blue Rock, Ohio. Linkous is charged with murder in the June 7 death of 18-year-old Natalie Martin, of Roseville, Ohio. According to a police report, officers responded to a hotel room on Maison Drive where Martin was found dead by EMS. Linkous was later arrested in connection to the investigation.

During Thursday’s hearing, 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said Linkous and Martin came down to the area for a graduation celebration. He added that Linkous confessed to police that he strangled Martin and later tried to take his own life. Hixson later told WMBF News that Linkous and Martin were also dating at the time.

Martin’s family was not in court Thursday but provided a statement asking Linkous to remain behind bars. The defense, meanwhile, asked for Linkous to be placed under house arrest.

Ultimately the judge set a $150,000 surety bond with a condition that Linkous sign a waiver of extradition. Linkous was also ordered to be on house arrest with his parents in Ohio upon release and be on electronic monitoring.

The judge also ordered Linkous to undergo a mental evaluation.

