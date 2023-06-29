Canton police investigate fatal stabbing of 54-year-old man

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old man died Wednesday evening after being stabbed multiple times, said Canton police.

According to police, Keith Dwayne Griggs was attacked around 8:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Tuscarawas St. E.

When officers arrived, Griggs was found in the rear of the building, with numerous stab wounds to his upper body.

The suspect, Willis Ricardo Kennedy, 38, of Canton, was arrested nearby.

Griggs died from his injuries at Aultman Hospital, said Canton police.

Kennedy, of Canton, is charged with aggravated murder.

Police said the murder remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

