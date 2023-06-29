2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car crashing into Cleveland Clinic Police cruiser, pedestrians caught on camera

The crash hospitalized the Cleveland Clinic officer
By Rachel Vadaj, Brian Koster and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance video of a car crashing into a Cleveland Clinic Police cruiser on its way to a carjacking, and several pedestrians getting ready to cross the sidewalk, has been released.

A Cleveland Clinic officer was responding to reports of a hospital employee’s car being stolen when a car crashed into their cruiser, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The incident occurred approximately at 3:30 p.m. on June 14.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement about the incident on the day of the crash:

“Earlier this afternoon, Cleveland Clinic Police officers responded to reports of stolen vehicles from an employee parking lot on our main campus.

Following a collision on East 89th and Euclid Ave., one Cleveland Clinic officer was injured and is currently being treated at the hospital. No additional information on the officer’s condition is available at this time and this collision was not a result of a police pursuit.”

The officer suffered minor injuries, but has since been released.

Sources told 19 News that four males in the car that hit the cruiser all ran away after the crash.

Additionally, the suspect who was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV in the employee parking lot also took off running after the vehicle flipped over, sources told 19 News.

Longtime Councilman Michael Polensek, Chairman of Cleveland’s Safety Committee, tells 19 News,

“We’ve got to get this violent element off the street because they will kill you without a second thought, and you can see the damage they’re doing in this city. We’ve got to understand some bad hombres are running these streets and you got to get them off the street. There’s no substitution for men and women in blue patrolling our neighborhoods - we need more police on the street, and we are collectively trying to figure out how to bring that about,” Longtime Councilman Michael Polensek, Chairman of Cleveland’s Safety Committee, stated.

Councilman Polensek pointed out that the city council does not have the ability to hire and fire, it’s the responsibility of the mayor and the safety director to hire more police officers.

Below is 19 News’ previous coverage of the crash:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

