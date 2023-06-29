Cavs guarantee final year of Cedi Osman’s contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beating today’s deadline, the Cavaliers have guaranteed the final year of forward Cedi Osman’s contract for $6.7 million.

Osman, 28, will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

This will be the final season of a 4-year, $31 million dollar deal he signed in 2020-21.

Osman has averaged 8.7 ppg in his NBA career.

Cedi Osman scoring 29 Points on 11-13 shooting and 7-7 from three in 21 minutes

He was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 2nd round of the 2015 draft (31st overall).

NBA free agency begins this Friday, June 30, at 6 pm Eastern.

Cleveland is not expected to be major players, since the team is a projected $45-50 million over the salary cap and still has a decision to make on unrestricted free agent Caris LeVert.

