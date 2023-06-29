2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs guarantee final year of Cedi Osman’s contract

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Rodney...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) attempts a layup as Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder (17) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beating today’s deadline, the Cavaliers have guaranteed the final year of forward Cedi Osman’s contract for $6.7 million.

Osman, 28, will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

This will be the final season of a 4-year, $31 million dollar deal he signed in 2020-21.

Osman has averaged 8.7 ppg in his NBA career.

He was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 2nd round of the 2015 draft (31st overall).

NBA free agency begins this Friday, June 30, at 6 pm Eastern.

Cleveland is not expected to be major players, since the team is a projected $45-50 million over the salary cap and still has a decision to make on unrestricted free agent Caris LeVert.

