Cleveland car theft victim still traumatized months after Kia Sportage was stolen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sondra Savage was furious when she walked out of an appointment at the Cleveland Clinic in February and discovered her car had been stolen.

“I was pissed off. I was mad. Angry. Angry for anybody that has a Kia or Hyundai [that] this has happened to,” she said.

Savage told 19 News she parked her Kia Sportage at Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital at 7:36 p.m. on Feb. 6.

When she walked out at 8:06, it was gone.

In that 30 minute timeframe, someone broke her window, hacked into the vehicle’s system using a viral method circulating on social media, and took off.

Police recovered the vehicle the following day, but the car had significant damage.

“I feel violated. I don’t know what [they] did in my car,” she said, before directing her comments toward the thieves, often times exposed as teenagers. “I just need you all to stop. You get the same 24 hours we do. Seven days a week and you choose to do this? Do something different.”

Nearly five months later, Savage said she still has fear and anxiety over the incident, even waking up in the early morning hours to check if her car is still in her apartment parking lot.

“My trust issues have really gone out the window,” she said.

In a letter obtained by 19 News, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told California Attorney General Rob Bonta that the defect in the vehicles that make them easy targets for thieves, does not rise to the level of issuing a nationwide recall.

In response to a letter signed by 18 state Attorneys General, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the nationwide problem of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles does not meet requirements for a recall. Here's the official response from NHTSA. pic.twitter.com/pRvYWRtOeL — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) June 28, 2023

“At this time NHTSA has not determined that this issue constitutes either a safety defect or noncompliance requiring a recall,” the letter stated.

Bonta and 17 other state attorneys general previously signed a letter to the agency, expressing concerns over the issue.

Savage told 19 News she wants Kia to reimburse all victims the full value of their car and provide them with newer vehicles complete with the most up-to-date security features.

Kia and Hyundai previously agreed to a $200 million settlement with more than nine million victims nationwide.

The automakers have also offered free software upgrades to fix the defect that allows thieves to easily steal the vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.