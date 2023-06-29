2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland City hall unveils 1st gender inclusive bathroom

Cleveland City hall unveiled the first gender-inclusive bathroom for the building Thursday.
Cleveland City hall unveiled the first gender-inclusive bathroom for the building Thursday.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Hall unveiled the first gender-inclusive bathroom in the building Thursday.

Mayor Justin Bibb celebrated with City Council members and leadership from city and state LGBTQ+ activism groups to officially open City Hall’s first gender-inclusive restroom facility.

Representatives from the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, Human Rights Campaign, PLEXUS and TransOhio attended the opening to celebrate with community members.

