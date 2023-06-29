2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland city officials discuss summer safety plans

(MGN ONLINE)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple city officials are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss their plans on keeping residents safe this summer.

Cleveland gun violence continues over another weekend Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Gun violence as a health epidemic
Cleveland organizations stepping up as city sees summer surge in violence

According to a news release, police officers, firefighters, EMS, Department of Public Safety officials and Animal Care and Control officers are all expected to be present at the news conference.

No further details were released in advance of the news conference.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

Erick Buckley is one of the first to be a fugitive for a new Ohio law for strangulation.
Lakewood man one of first to be wanted for new Ohio law
Kristel Candelario
Court hearing for Cleveland mom charged in death of toddler daughter left alone while she went on vacation
Keshaun Williams
Search for missing Cleveland 15-year-old reaches 12 days, reward money being offered
One man is in the hospital after a shooting on I-77 early Thursday morning.
Man shot while driving on I-77 in Cleveland early Thursday