Cleveland Clinic awarded $310,000 to improve Medina ICU

From left, Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital President Richard Shewbridge, M.D., Danielle...
From left, Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital President Richard Shewbridge, M.D., Danielle Razavi, R.N., Cheryl Wych, and attorneys Robert Bux and Elizabeth Bux stand outside the Intensive Care Unit at Medina Hospital on the day the hospital received a donation from the estate of Ronald L. Parton, who was grateful for the care he received there.(Source: Cleveland Clinic)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital received a $310,000 donation from a 50-year Medina resident who passed away in August 2022.

Officials say Ronald Parton designated the gift to go toward the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit after he was treated there in 2022.

Parton owned General Maintenance & Service Corp. in Medina and had previously shown support for the hospital.

Hospital officials say Parton bought lunch for about 80 hospital caregivers in 2022 as a way to thank those who took care of him.

“This donation will help Medina Hospital continue to provide excellent care to this community and while we wish we could thank him personally, we are honored to put his generosity to work,” Randy Fuerst, director of the Medina Hospital Foundation, said.

Officials say the ICU’s governance council will decide how to use the money.

