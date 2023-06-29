2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects record number of travelers this 4th of July

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to AAA experts, 50.7 million people are expected to travel this Independence Day weekend, setting a record for the holiday.

AAA added air travel is expected to see a more than 11% increase from last year.

A large amount of people are also expected to hit the road.

AAA representatives and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport officials offered advice for people ahead of the busy weekend at a Thursday news conference.

