Cleveland Hopkins International Airport expects record number of travelers this 4th of July
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to AAA experts, 50.7 million people are expected to travel this Independence Day weekend, setting a record for the holiday.
AAA added air travel is expected to see a more than 11% increase from last year.
A large amount of people are also expected to hit the road.
AAA representatives and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport officials offered advice for people ahead of the busy weekend at a Thursday news conference.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.