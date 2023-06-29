Cleveland water main break shuts down Berea Road between W114th and W117th
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break on Berea Road between West 114th Street and West 117th Street has closed the street early Thursday.
Police confirmed Berea Road is closed between West 117th Street and West 114th Street until further notice.
This is in the Cudell neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
