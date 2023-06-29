2 Strong 4 Bullies
Court hearing for Cleveland mom charged in death of toddler daughter left alone while she went on vacation

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland mother accused of leaving her 16-month-old daughter alone while she went on a 10 day vacation is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Thursday.

Kristel Candelario, 31, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

Kristel Candelario
Kristel Candelario(WOIO)

“It is unfathomable that a mother would leave her 16-month-old child alone without any supervision for 10 days to go on a vacation,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “As parents, we are supposed to protect and care for our children. Imagining this child’s suffering, during her last days of life alone, is truly horrifying and we will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf.”

According to O’Malley, Candelario left her daughter inside their home near Lorain Avenue and West 97th Street in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood on June 6 and didn’t return until June 16 around 8 a.m.

When she returned from her trip to Detroit and Puerto Rico, O’Malley said she found her daughter unresponsive and called police.

Emergency personnel pronounced the little girl dead at the scene.

O’Malley added the child was extremely dehydrated and discovered in a Pack-N-Play pin on a liner soiled with urine and feces with soiled blankets.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the child as Jailyn Candelario.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

