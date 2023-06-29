2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Major milestone’: Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library celebrates gifting 200 million books

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is celebrating another major milestone.

The library program reports it has been able to gift 200 million books globally since its launch in 1995.

And to celebrate, the country music superstar said she is continuing to give back.

“I know there are children in communities around the world with big dreams and the seeds of these dreams are often found in books,” Parton said.

During International Literacy Month in September, Parton’s library program will randomly place seven enchanted Dolly bookmarks in Imagination Library books across five countries.

According to a press release, the bookmark recipients can meet Parton virtually, receive a personalized letter and signed photograph, tickets to Dollywood along with receiving a $2,000 donation to their local Imagination Library program.

“It’s been one of my greatest gifts in life to help instill a love of reading through my Imagination Library,” Parton said. “Reaching 200 million books worldwide is a major milestone that I’m so very proud of.”

If families are interested in an enchanted bookmark, the Dollywood Foundation said participants must sign up for the program before July 31 as the bookmarks will be in September’s books.

Parton shared that her idea to create the Imagination Library came after experiencing her father’s inability to read and write.

She started the program to serve the children of her hometown in Sevier County. Currently, the program spans five countries and reportedly gifts over 2.4 million free age-appropriate books each month to children around the world.

“We’re just getting warmed up, we have so much more to do! Together, we can inspire even more children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more,” Parton said.

The program is open to children under the age of five.

