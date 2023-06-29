CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking into a business and stealing thousands of dollars worth of hair equipment is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The suspect kicked a side window of the business in the 2700 block of Clark Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on June 21, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man kicks in Cleveland business window, steals thousands of dollars in hair equipment, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize him or have any other information on this break in and theft.

