Man shot and killed in pickup truck on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A man plowed a pickup truck into a house in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood after being shot and killed Wednesday night. according to Cleveland Police.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7400 block of Canton Avenue around 8 pm.

There is no current information on suspects or arrests from police at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

