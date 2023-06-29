Man shot and killed in pickup truck on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A man plowed a pickup truck into a house in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood after being shot and killed Wednesday night. according to Cleveland Police.
Police said the shooting happened in the 7400 block of Canton Avenue around 8 pm.
There is no current information on suspects or arrests from police at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.
