2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man shot and killed in pickup truck on Cleveland’s East Side

Slavic Village Homicide
Slavic Village Homicide(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A man plowed a pickup truck into a house in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood after being shot and killed Wednesday night. according to Cleveland Police.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7400 block of Canton Avenue around 8 pm.

There is no current information on suspects or arrests from police at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

Man kicks in Cleveland business window, steals thousands of dollars in hair equipment, police say
Man kicks in Cleveland business window, steals thousands of dollars in hair equipment, police say
Truck crashes into Twinsburg Starbucks
Truck crashes into Twinsburg Starbucks
Truck crashes into Twinsburg Starbucks
Truck crashes into Twinsburg Starbucks (Source: Twinsburg Fire)
Dad tosses kids out of top floor of burning building onto stretched-out sheet