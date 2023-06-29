Man shot while driving on I-77 in Cleveland early Thursday
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting on I-77 early Thursday morning.
Cleveland EMS confirmed a 29-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for a gunshot wound.
Police confirmed the shooting happened just north of the Pershing Avenue exit on I-77 northbound around 1 a.m..
Police were not able to confirm information on the suspect.
This is a developing story. return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.