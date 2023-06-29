Man shot while driving on I-77 in Cleveland early Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is in the hospital after a shooting on I-77 early Thursday morning.

Cleveland EMS confirmed a 29-year-old man was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for a gunshot wound.

Police confirmed the shooting happened just north of the Pershing Avenue exit on I-77 northbound around 1 a.m..

Police were not able to confirm information on the suspect.

This is a developing story.

