Man who drove into Elyria restaurant turns himself in to police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police have identified the driver that drove off after crashing into a restaurant storefront Friday.

Police say Dejuan Estes turned himself in after he was identified by two traffic unit officers.

The 23-year-old drove a Dodge Nitro into the front of the Hunan King restaurant in the 1500 block of West River Road before fleeing the scene.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Estes has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and reasonable control.

