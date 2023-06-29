2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man who drove into Elyria restaurant turns himself in to police

Elyria police have identified the driver that drove off after crashing into a restaurant...
Elyria police have identified the driver that drove off after crashing into a restaurant storefront Friday.(Source: Elyria Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police have identified the driver that drove off after crashing into a restaurant storefront Friday.

Police say Dejuan Estes turned himself in after he was identified by two traffic unit officers.

Elyria restaurant in pieces after driver crashes into storefront, flees

The 23-year-old drove a Dodge Nitro into the front of the Hunan King restaurant in the 1500 block of West River Road before fleeing the scene.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Estes has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension and reasonable control.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

