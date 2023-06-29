2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ontario officer saving choking toddler caught on camera

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTARIO, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ontario Police officer saved the life of a toddler choking on an object, and the rescue was caught on body camera.

Ontario Police said the officer was sent to the house where the toddler was chocking at 10:22 a.m. on June 23, according to OPD.

Ofc. Roose drove up the driveway and quickly grabbed his Life Vac device from the trunk, said OPD.

Less than a minute later, the object was freed from the toddler’s airway, body camera footage showed.

You can see the object that was pulled out of the toddler’s airway in the body camera footage, which was nearly the size of the officer’s thumb.

OPD said Chief Hill put these Life Vac devices in all Ontario Police cruisers in 2020.

“Ofc. Roose will be presented with our Life Saving Award for his actions,” OPD stated. “Great Job Ofc. Roose!!!”

Ontatio Police shared the body camera footage of the heroic save.

