Royals walk-off in extras, avoid sweep versus Guardians

Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez (8) is caught stealing second by Cleveland Guardians second...
Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez (8) is caught stealing second by Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians fell to the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon, 4-3, in 10 innings.

The Royals got the last laugh after Freddy Fermin walked things off with a two-run RBI double into left to win it.

At one point, the Guardians had the lead. After a scoreless ninth, the Guardians took the lead after Jose Ramirez stole home with two down in the tenth. Umpires initially called him out, but after a review, Ramirez was called safe and the Guardians had a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the tenth inning.

That was after Kansas City, down 2-0, climbed back in the eighth via a Edward Olivares sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Nick Pratto to make things 2-2.

Neither team had cracked the scoreboard until the fifth, when Jose Ramirez recorded his 52nd RBI via a sacrifice flyout to score Steven Kwan.

Later on in the inning, Josh Bell blooped a single into left field with two down to score Josh Naylor, giving the Guardians the 2-0 lead.

Shane Bieber bounced back for the Guardians after a tough outing against the Milwaukee Brewers last week. The right-hander went six innings, striking out eight while only allowing two hits.

The Guardians (39-41), now head to Wrigley Field in Chicago for a weekend series against the Cubs. Cal Quantrill returns from injury and gets the start on Friday at 2:20 p.m.

