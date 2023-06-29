Royals walk-off in extras, avoid sweep versus Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians fell to the Kansas City Royals Thursday afternoon, 4-3, in 10 innings.

The Royals got the last laugh after Freddy Fermin walked things off with a two-run RBI double into left to win it.

At one point, the Guardians had the lead. After a scoreless ninth, the Guardians took the lead after Jose Ramirez stole home with two down in the tenth. Umpires initially called him out, but after a review, Ramirez was called safe and the Guardians had a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the tenth inning.

There is nothing José Ramírez can't do.



This slide is just...#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/xmvQrQ4e2c — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) June 29, 2023

That was after Kansas City, down 2-0, climbed back in the eighth via a Edward Olivares sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Nick Pratto to make things 2-2.

Neither team had cracked the scoreboard until the fifth, when Jose Ramirez recorded his 52nd RBI via a sacrifice flyout to score Steven Kwan.

Later on in the inning, Josh Bell blooped a single into left field with two down to score Josh Naylor, giving the Guardians the 2-0 lead.

Shane Bieber bounced back for the Guardians after a tough outing against the Milwaukee Brewers last week. The right-hander went six innings, striking out eight while only allowing two hits.

The Guardians (39-41), now head to Wrigley Field in Chicago for a weekend series against the Cubs. Cal Quantrill returns from injury and gets the start on Friday at 2:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.