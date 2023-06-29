Search for missing Cleveland 15-year-old reaches 12 days, reward money being offered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of $1,500 is now being offered for any tip that leads to the return of a missing 15-year-old from Cleveland.

Keshaun Williams has been missing for 12 days, and his family says they are desperate for answers.

During a press conference Wednesday, Williams’s mother Sherice Snowden said her son is usually in constant contact with her.

Williams was last seen in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

Snowden said Wednesday that her son was attending a party on Gertrude Avenue in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood the night he went missing.

Snowden said during the press conference that Wiliams’s friends said they saw him at the end of the party but split up.

Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches with black hair in braids and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt with red and gray Jordan sneakers.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

