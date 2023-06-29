Smoke impacting your health? Pharmacist has recommendations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the past few days, and for a few days going forward, the Canadian wildfire smoke is causing unhealthy breathing conditions for Northeast Ohio.

On Wednesday, Cleveland recorded one of its highest air quality index ratings from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with a 291 mark.

On a normal day Northeast Ohio would have a rating of about 50.

Everyone has been urged to stay indoors, with windows closed and air conditioning on which will help filter out the particulate matter out of the air.

Some people have complained of burning eyes, scratchy or soar throats and allergy like symptoms.

While a spokesperson for Drug Mart says there is no magic remedy there are things you can buy over-the-counter that can help.

Cleveland 19 did a live interview with a pharmacist who explained what you can use.

