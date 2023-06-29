2 Strong 4 Bullies
Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

In dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the decision “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

