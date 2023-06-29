2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says

FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Washington.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas grand jury has declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in a criminal investigation into a massive crowd surge that killed 10 people at the 2021 Astroworld music festival in Houston, his attorney said Thursday.

Lawyer Kent Schaffer confirmed that the grand jury had met and decided not to indict his client on any criminal charges stemming from the concert. Schaffer said he was not sure what charges the grand jury had considered.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Schaffer said, adding that the decision is “a great relief.”

Houston police and federal officials have been investigating whether Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and others had sufficient safety measures in place.

Schaffer said he feels sympathy for those who were killed at the festival and their families.

“But Travis is not responsible,” Schaffer said. “Bringing criminal charges against him will not ease their pain.”

The Nov. 5, 2021, crowd surge killed 10 young festivalgoers who ranged in age from 9 to 27. The official cause of death was compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals.

A 56-page event operations plan for the festival had detailed protocols for various dangerous scenarios including a shooting, bomb or terrorist threats and severe weather. But it did not include information on what to do in the event of a crowd surge.

Similar crushes have happened all over the world, from a soccer stadium in England to the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia to Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital.

Most people who who die in crowd surges suffocate.

___

Find the AP’s coverage of the Astroworld festival: https://apnews.com/hub/astroworld-festival-deaths

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

'I can't believe that happened to me': Paddleboarder chased by hammerhead shark
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
5-foot alligator sneaks into home through doggie door
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he is acquitted Thursday of felony child...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death