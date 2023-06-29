Truck crashes into Twinsburg Starbucks

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A pickup truck crashed into the outdoor seating area of Starbucks, Twinsburg Fire confirmed on June 28.

Twinsburg Police and Fire were sent to the accident at 2728 E. Aurora Rd., TFD said.

The truck was heading south on SR-91 when it had a mechanical brake failure and crashed, according to TFD.

TFD confirmed no one was hurt in the crash.

These photos of the crash were shared by Twinsburg Fire:

