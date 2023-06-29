2 Strong 4 Bullies
Truck crashes into Twinsburg Starbucks

Truck crashes into Twinsburg Starbucks
Truck crashes into Twinsburg Starbucks(Twinsburg Fire)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A pickup truck crashed into the outdoor seating area of Starbucks, Twinsburg Fire confirmed on June 28.

Twinsburg Police and Fire were sent to the accident at 2728 E. Aurora Rd., TFD said.

The truck was heading south on SR-91 when it had a mechanical brake failure and crashed, according to TFD.

TFD confirmed no one was hurt in the crash.

These photos of the crash were shared by Twinsburg Fire:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

