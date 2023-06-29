University Heights woman victim of attempted ‘Bump and Run’ carjacking

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to University Heights Police, a 51-year-old woman was the victim of a ‘bump and run’ carjacking attempt last week

Police said on June 20 at approximately 1130 pm, UHPD responded to the area of 2200 Kerwin Rd for a report of a hit-skip accident.

Officers on the scene were told by the victim that she was approached by two males after they bumped into the rear of her parked vehicle.

After getting out to see what happened, one of the males jumped in her driver’s seat but quickly exited the vehicle when the resident started calling the police.

According to police, the suspects then drove to a Speedway located at 14458 Cedar Road and attempted to steal a parked vehicle then fled eastbound on Cedar Road.

University Heights Police are investigating the incident. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.