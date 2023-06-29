2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake ALDI back open after remodel, expansion

(PRNewswire)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The ALDI store in the 30000 block of Detroit Rd. is back open for shoppers on June 29.

The grocery store has been closed for a remodel and an expansion.

According to ALDI representatives,, the updated store offers a “streamlined shopping experience in new design.”

“We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure they are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Corey Stucker, Hinckley regional vice president for ALDI. “With the updated Westlake store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about.”

The store is open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

