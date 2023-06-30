Akron police searching for dangerous hit-and-run driver

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Carly Brunie never expected to start summer 2023 off with a slew of broken bones, stitches, and endless surgeries.

“I had to have two blood transfusions because of the amount of blood I lost,” Brunie said. “Obviously, it takes a toll mentally and emotionally because someone has to do everything for me every second of the day.”

Brunie and her boyfriend, Jonathan Thomas, both work at an auto shop on Kelly Avenue in Akron.

“It’s hard to see the person that you love lying there so broken just looking close to death really,” Thomas said.

Brunie was headed back to work after a quick break on June 19th. It was a little before 9 p.m. and just getting dark. She was crossing from 6th Avenue to Kelly Avenue when she said a light-colored sedan came speeding down the road.

“I looked right, looked left, didn’t see anything so I started across the road and when I got to about the middle of the street there I heard a car coming on my right so I turn to look and my last coherent thought was, this car is going to hit me,” Brunie recalled. “Sure, enough it hit me I rolled over the hood, and I turned to look to see if they were gonna stop and I didn’t even see brake lights.”

Miraculously Brunie was still conscious after the impact and started screaming for help. Some good Samaritans ran out to help and got Thomas from the nearby auto shop, he called 911.

“I’ve never actually seen her look scared like that before in my life,” said Thomas. “It was pretty difficult to watch her hurt like that. She’s a strong person but whoever did that should definitely be thanking God that she didn’t die.”

So far, no video footage has turned up. 19 News reached out to Akron police for an update on the case but we have not heard back.

Brunie now hopes someone in the community knows something that could help police find the driver.

“Maybe they were under the influence or maybe they had stuff in their car they shouldn’t of maybe they’re in trouble with the law but it just really makes me question like humanity like I just can’t fathom in my mind how someone could hit a human being and just keep going.”

Brunie has already had one surgery and she has several more ahead. She has two broken bones in her back, she broke both shoulders, her clavicle, and her ankle. She just came home from the hospital Wednesday. Doctors say it’ll be at least a year until she makes a full recovery, for now, she has to rely on a wheelchair and crutches.

“I get scared for other people because if they can do it to me, they could do it to a child or you know another person and it’s just not fair,” Brunie said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.