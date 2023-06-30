2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

AMBER Alert: search for Cleveland 15-year-old missing 13 days offers $1,500 reward

Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search continues for the missing Cleveland 15-year-old who was last seen in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood June 17.

Keshaun Williams went missing after a party on Gertrude Avenue.

Williams was last seen by his mother in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

A $1,500 reward for information that leads to the return of Williams has been added to the search.

Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches with black hair in braids and brown eyes.

Search for missing Cleveland 15-year-old reaches 12 days, reward money being offered

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt with red and gray Jordan sneakers.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

32-year-old Carly Brunie was coming back from a break at work when she was hit by a car while...
Akron police searching for dangerous hit-and-run driver
West Side Market plans
Master plan unveiled for West Side Market upgrades and improvements
Trezjon Romello Allen
2 suspects arrested after Canton officer grazed during shooting
Today in 10: How Cleveland plans to keep the summers safe in the city.