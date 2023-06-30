AMBER Alert: search for Cleveland 15-year-old missing 13 days offers $1,500 reward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search continues for the missing Cleveland 15-year-old who was last seen in the Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood June 17.

Keshaun Williams went missing after a party on Gertrude Avenue.

Williams was last seen by his mother in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue in Cleveland’s Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood.

A $1,500 reward for information that leads to the return of Williams has been added to the search.

Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches with black hair in braids and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt with red and gray Jordan sneakers.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

