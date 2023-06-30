2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton officer grazed during shooting near 12th Street, Logan Avenue

1 arrested, 1 suspect on the run
Trezjon Romello Allen
Trezjon Romello Allen(Canton PD)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Canton, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton Police officer was grazed by a bullet, but not seriously injured during a shooting Thursday night, according to Canton Police.

The shooting happened at 12th Street NW and Logan Avenue just before 6 pm.

Police Chief John Gabbard said while working on an investigation in the 200 block of 12th St. NW, detectives assigned to the Coordinated Response Team were fired at by two suspects.

One of the officers had minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The other officer was unharmed.

One of the suspects 22-year-old Braylen Smallwood of Canton was arrested nearby.

Detectives were able to identify the second suspect as 21-year-old Trezjon Allen of Massillon, who is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked to assist at the scene, according to BCI spokesperson Steve Irwin.

This investigation continues. Anyone with any information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of Trezjon Allen is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau, at (330) 489-3144 or Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

