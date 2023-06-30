Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona back to managing team following health issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians on Friday confirmed Terry Francona will be back in the dugout for their game against the Chicago Cubs.

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale stepped in during his absence after Francona fell ill on Tuesday.

All of Francona’s tests took place at Kauffman Stadium and the University of Kansas Hospital.

His test came back within normal ranges after feeling lightheaded before Tuesday’s 7:10 first pitch.

This is Tito’s 11th year in Cleveland and he has battled various medical issues over the last few years.

Tito will be back with the team for Friday’s 2:20 p.m. first pitch.

