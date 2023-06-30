Cleveland Heights woman accused of dragging husband from car pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of dragging her husband from a car faced a judge in the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas in her arraignment hearing Friday.

38-year-old Crashawn Williams pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

2 counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies

1 count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony

2 counts of abduction, both third-degree felonies

Judge Andrew Santoli issued Williams a $25,000 bond.

The charges come after Cleveland Heights Police said Williams on June 1 dragged her husband, Erik Jones, with a car after he asked her for a divorce.

“I don’t got no heels, man, I gotta see (about) plastic surgery,” Jones, who had been married to Williams for 18 months, said of the wild ride.

Williams is back in court at 9 a.m. on July 12.

