2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland’s July 4 travel: “One word to take away from all of this - early”

By Katie Tercek and Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The July 4 holiday weekend is anticipated to be a record-setting one, and travel officials at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are warning travelers to be vigilant.

“We’re expecting to see a record amount of people. That in mind, one word to take away from all this, early,” an airport official said.

The airport is expecting to see more than 200,000 people over the next seven days, up 19% from 2019.

AAA projects 50 million Americans will travel this weekend, and is urging travelers to be patient.

AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, with gas prices well below what they were one year ago.

While smoke from the Canadian wildfires has moved through the area, it has not impacted travel to and from the airport.

“For the weather-related incidents here, we’re not seeing a lot of impact here just yet. Flights are coming in and leaving. If anything it’s kind of similar to a low visibility weather type event. But as far as major impacts, we’re not seeing that. I can’t speak for other areas where weather is an issue,” said John Goersmeyer, Senior Media and Communications Specialist for the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Airport officials recommend checking flight information regularly to know if a flight has been canceled or delayed.

Check with the state’s Department of Transportation for traffic updates as the weekend continues.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

The fire was caused accidentally.
Willowick house fire kills woman, family dog
A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Akron on behalf of 24 plaintiffs in the...
Jayland Walker protestors file lawsuit against City of Akron for 2022 arrests
Keshaun Williams
AMBER Alert: search for Cleveland 15-year-old missing 13 days offers $2,000 reward
19 News 4:30-5 a.m. (syncbak)
Cleveland’s July 4 travel: “One word to take away from all of this - early”