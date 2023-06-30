Cleveland’s July 4 travel: “One word to take away from all of this - early”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The July 4 holiday weekend is anticipated to be a record-setting one, and travel officials at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are warning travelers to be vigilant.

“We’re expecting to see a record amount of people. That in mind, one word to take away from all this, early,” an airport official said.

The airport is expecting to see more than 200,000 people over the next seven days, up 19% from 2019.

AAA projects 50 million Americans will travel this weekend, and is urging travelers to be patient.

AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations, with gas prices well below what they were one year ago.

While smoke from the Canadian wildfires has moved through the area, it has not impacted travel to and from the airport.

“For the weather-related incidents here, we’re not seeing a lot of impact here just yet. Flights are coming in and leaving. If anything it’s kind of similar to a low visibility weather type event. But as far as major impacts, we’re not seeing that. I can’t speak for other areas where weather is an issue,” said John Goersmeyer, Senior Media and Communications Specialist for the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Airport officials recommend checking flight information regularly to know if a flight has been canceled or delayed.

Check with the state’s Department of Transportation for traffic updates as the weekend continues.

