Cubs blast Guardians 10-1 in Francona’s return

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief...
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel celebrates his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Xzavion Curry during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of key Guardians returned to action Friday.

It didn’t matter.

Cal Quantrill was shelled for 8 hits and 6 runs in his return from the injured list, as the Chicago Cubs cruised to a 10-1 win Friday at Wrigley Field.

Manager Terry Francona also returned to the dugout after missing the Kansas City series with lightheadedness.

Reliever Xzavion Curry allowed 2 homers in 2.2 innings of relief.

Position player David Fry pitched a scoreless ninth with the game out of reach.

Chicago scored 2 runs in the 3rd, 4 more in the 4th and 3 more in the 6th inning.

The loss was Cleveland’s 81st game of 2023, marking the halfway point of the season.

The Guardians are 39-42, a half-game back of first-place Minnesota in the A.L. Central.

