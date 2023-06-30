Cubs blast Guardians 10-1 in Francona’s return

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of key Guardians returned to action Friday.

It didn’t matter.

Cal Quantrill was shelled for 8 hits and 6 runs in his return from the injured list, as the Chicago Cubs cruised to a 10-1 win Friday at Wrigley Field.

Manager Terry Francona also returned to the dugout after missing the Kansas City series with lightheadedness.

Reliever Xzavion Curry allowed 2 homers in 2.2 innings of relief.

Position player David Fry pitched a scoreless ninth with the game out of reach.

Chicago scored 2 runs in the 3rd, 4 more in the 4th and 3 more in the 6th inning.

The loss was Cleveland’s 81st game of 2023, marking the halfway point of the season.

The Guardians are 39-42, a half-game back of first-place Minnesota in the A.L. Central.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.