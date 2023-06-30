2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elderly Akron man shot while changing tire in driveway, police say

Elderly man shot in Akron.
Elderly man shot in Akron.(Akron Police)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for suspects that were involved in the shooting of an elderly man while he changed a tire in his driveway Tuesday evening.

Police said at approximately 5:30 pm, the suspects exited a red Chevy Trailblazer and fired multiple shots in the 500 block of Lovers Lane, striking an elderly male who was changing a tire in the driveway.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen heading eastbound after the shooting. according to police.

Police asked If you have any information about this crime, or can identify the suspects, please contact Akron Police Detective Bureau, at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

If you see the suspects, consider them ARMED and DANGEROUS! Do NOT approach; call 911. #akronpdprotecting #akroncrime

