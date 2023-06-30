2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Executive Chris Ronayne’s first-ever Cuyahoga County State of the County happening Friday

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Executive Chris Ronayne’s first-ever State of the County for Cuyahoga County is happening at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Jacob’s Pavilion.

The address was previously postponed due to unhealthy air quality, officials say.

Ronayne assumed office in January 2023.

Doors for the event will open at 1 p.m..

19 News will be streaming the event in this story starting at 1:30 p.m..

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

BODYCAM VIDEO: Suspects in custody after Canton police officer grazed by bullet
Cleveland Heights woman accused of dragging husband from car pleads not guilty
Cleveland Heights woman accused of dragging husband from car pleads not guilty
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona makes a pitching change during the fifth inning of a...
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona back to managing team following health issues
The July 4 holiday weekend is anticipated to be a record-setting one, and travel officials at...
Cleveland’s July 4 travel: “One word to take away from all of this - early”