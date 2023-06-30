Executive Chris Ronayne’s first-ever Cuyahoga County State of the County happening Friday
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Executive Chris Ronayne’s first-ever State of the County for Cuyahoga County is happening at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Jacob’s Pavilion.
The address was previously postponed due to unhealthy air quality, officials say.
Ronayne assumed office in January 2023.
Doors for the event will open at 1 p.m..
19 News will be streaming the event in this story starting at 1:30 p.m..
