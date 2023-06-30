2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jayland Walker protestors file lawsuit against City of Akron for 2022 arrests

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Akron on behalf of 24 plaintiffs in the wake of the July 2022 protests over the death of Jayland Walker.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Akron on behalf of 24 plaintiffs in the wake of the July 2022 protests over the death of Jayland Walker.

Akron police officers and Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan were also named as defendants in the case made public Thursday.

The lawsuit alleges those named in the suit violated the constitutional rights of peaceful demonstrators protesting, according to court documents.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs are peaceful protestors and bystanders who were arrested in Akron between July 3 and July 7, 2022, as part of the retaliatory and suppressive actions taken, authorized, and ratified by the named defendants.

“Under the Emergency Order, police seized and arrested people downtown en masse—protesters and bystanders alike. They accomplished these arrests in part through physical violence, pepper spray, and tear gas,” court documents say.

Plaintiffs include national activists Breonna Taylor’s aunt Bianca Austin, Cortez Rice, Michael Harris and Jacob Blake Sr..

Civil rights law firm Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein filed the complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.

Court documents show the plaintiffs are seeking punitive and compensatory damages for the violation of the plaintiffs’ rights and the defendant’s willful, wanton, malicious, and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

