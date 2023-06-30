Master plan unveiled for West Side Market upgrades and improvements

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new masterplan for the West Side Market is revealed to the public on Thursday night and it includes 44 million dollars in upgrades, repairs, and improvements.

The historic, more than century-old public market has fallen into disrepair over the years with broken-down elevators and electrical problems that at one point temporarily kept the public market from opening for several days.

Organizers call the market a ‘community anchor’ and a jewel of the city that is definitely worth investing in, because the landmark brings in more than 800,000 customers a year to shop at the 70 vendors housed there.

Artist rendering of the improvements includes an indoor courtyard, more public seating, an event venue that can be rented out, new kitchens, and a special elevator to keep vendors from going outside to receive deliveries. Also included in the plan are building-wide air conditioning, a new heating system, electrical improvements, as well as 12 leasable spaces to accommodate prepared food vendors.

Vendor Ruby Thomas of Ohio City Pasta tells 19 News that excitement surrounds this masterplan that could make a century-old facility new again, “The consensus is that people are excited, we’re ready to move forward in a new direction.”

Don Whitaker, the Owner of DW Whitaker Meats and President of the Westside Market Tenant’s Association says, there’s real hope that change is finally on the way, “I’ve been in the market 40 years now, owned my own business 30 years, I’ve seen a lot of plans. This one seems like it’s going to come to fruition. As vendors we want to see the building maintained, it’s been neglected over the years. I’m not blaming anybody, the facility is more than 110 years old now. But, I do want to see a maintenance plan, not just band-aids. I want to see it managed correctly. We’re excited there’s a plan for more staff. Most public markets this size have 17 people in the office, we have 2.”

Jessica Trivisonno is the Senior Strategist for the Westside Market under Mayor Justin Bibb’s Administration, and her main job has been to turn this historic public market into a fresh foods market of the future. “The one way the masterplan can support the market in the long-term is by creating a way for the market to be operationally self-sufficient so that the city can focus on the big building stuff as opposed to figuring out how to make the market not be in the red every year.”

Ted Spitzer with Market Ventures, Incorporated says the 70 vendors at the West Side Market have been part of the planning for the millions in upgrades, every step of the way, “I think what the vendors and customers really want is to see progress.”

Before the master plan can be approved, a lease and management agreement for the non-profit, the Cleveland Public Market Corporation to take over operations of the West Side Market will have to get the green light from Cleveland City Council.

That could happen as early as September.

The West Side Market is currently on the hunt for a new Executive Director and eventually will employ an office staff of about 20 people.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.