NFL super agent Leigh Steinberg: ‘There is a iron wall between gambling and players’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leigh Steinberg, the legendary NFL agent, talked to Anthony Lima of 19 News Friday and said the league “is a little big pregnant” when it comes to gambling.

The NFL has suspended 9 players in the past year for various violations of its gambling policy, which seems hypocritical considering the league has several business deals with sportsbooks and gambling companies.

Steinberg has been an agent since 1974, representing many of the league’s biggest stars over the years, including QBs Troy Aikman, Steve Young and Patrick Mahomes.

