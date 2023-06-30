2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Days: Active weekend with rounds of rain and storms

19 First Alert Weather Day
19 First Alert Weather Day(Source: WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is approaching the area today. It will take all weekend for this front to clear the area. This will keep us very unsettled through the weekend. Waves of showers and storms in the forecast. The humidity level has gone up. A muggy stretch of weather ahead. We went with a mostly cloudy sky today. Just isolated showers and storms around. The threat of rain and storms will go up tomorrow. There is a high risk of rain and storms Saturday night and Sunday. Any of these storms could produce very heavy rain in a short period of time. It looks like the chance of rain and storms will decrease Sunday evening for a time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

19 First Alert Smoke Tracker for Friday, June 30, 2023
19 First Alert Day: Air quality concerns remain into tonight, improvements on the way
19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
19 First Alert Day: Air quality concerns remain into tonight, improvements on the way
19 News 5:30-6 p.m.
19 First Alert Day: Air quality concerns remain into tonight, improvements on the way
19 News 3-4 p.m.
19 First Alert Day: 2nd day of poor air quality; advisory remains in effect