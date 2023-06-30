19 First Alert Days: Active weekend with rounds of rain and storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is approaching the area today. It will take all weekend for this front to clear the area. This will keep us very unsettled through the weekend. Waves of showers and storms in the forecast. The humidity level has gone up. A muggy stretch of weather ahead. We went with a mostly cloudy sky today. Just isolated showers and storms around. The threat of rain and storms will go up tomorrow. There is a high risk of rain and storms Saturday night and Sunday. Any of these storms could produce very heavy rain in a short period of time. It looks like the chance of rain and storms will decrease Sunday evening for a time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.