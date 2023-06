CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers got right to work on the first unofficial day of NBA free agency.

Cleveland Cavaliers G Caris LeVert has agreed on a new two-year, $32 million contract, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. LeVert had career highs on three-pointers (127) and makes (39 percent) last season. pic.twitter.com/gercF8u3pq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

LeVert, 32, was acquired from Indiana in 2022 for a first-round pick.

He’s averaged 14.1 ppg in his 9-year NBA career.

Caris LeVert is one of the Cavs 5 most important players this season and will become even more important in the playoffs. Glad many of you are finally coming around on him #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/AbB2DtT7zM — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) March 22, 2023

The Cavs have also reportedly agreed to terms with free agent forward Georges Niang

Free agent F George Niang has agreed on a three-year, $26 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Niang leaves Sixers for another Eastern contender. pic.twitter.com/PsF6euvmQV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

