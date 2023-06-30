2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Westlake Police need help indentifying woman wanted for stealing from business

Westlake suspect from Sperry Road
Westlake suspect from Sperry Road(Westlake PD)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are asking for the public’s help in learning the identity of a woman who broke into a business Monday night.

Police said the manager of a business located in the 24000 block of Sperry Road called police to report a theft at the business that occurred the night before.

A woman wearing black Nike shoes, blue jeans, and a pink crop top, was seen entering the business on security camera around 6:45 pm the previous evening.

According to police, she entered the office area, searched through drawers, and walked out with some small items.

If anyone recognizes her they are asked to call Westlake police at 440-871-3311.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

19 News 7:30 - 8 p.m.
2 suspects charged with attempted murder after Canton officer grazed during shooting
Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Margarita Bar of Mentor
Mentor Mexican restaurant shut down due to ‘out of control’ health violations until July 10
Leigh Steinberg
Cleveland Cavaliers' Caris LeVert reacts during the second half of the team's NBA basketball...
Cavs keep Caris LeVert for $32M, add Georges Niang for $26M, reports say