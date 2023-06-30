Westlake Police need help indentifying woman wanted for stealing from business

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are asking for the public’s help in learning the identity of a woman who broke into a business Monday night.

Police said the manager of a business located in the 24000 block of Sperry Road called police to report a theft at the business that occurred the night before.

A woman wearing black Nike shoes, blue jeans, and a pink crop top, was seen entering the business on security camera around 6:45 pm the previous evening.

According to police, she entered the office area, searched through drawers, and walked out with some small items.

If anyone recognizes her they are asked to call Westlake police at 440-871-3311.

