Willoughby Hills couple indicted in arson insurance fraud scheme

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal grand jury in Cleveland returned an indictment Friday charging a Willoughby Hills couple in connection to an alleged arson insurance fraud scheme.

Lonnie White and Lisa Ogletree are facing three counts related to conspiring to set fire to their rental properties in order to collect insurance money, according to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that the scheme involved setting fires to their properties, arranging the fires to look accidental, then falsely collecting insurance funds.

Officials say the 46-year-olds are facing the following charges:

One count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud

One count of conspiracy to engage in money laundering

One count of conspiracy to use fire in commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the Willoughby Hills couple involved additional people in the scheme.

Officials say they had them pose as owners and renters who sought insurance on the houses that would later be set ablaze.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.