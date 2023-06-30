2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Willowick house fire kills woman, family dog

The fire was caused accidentally.
The fire was caused accidentally.(Associated Press)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire Thursday killed a woman and a family dog, according to the Willowick Fire Department.

Willowick Fire says the fire occurred at 3:55 p.m. in the 200 block of 305th Street.

WFD said firefighters arrived to heavy fire and smoke showing from the front of the house.

WFD said their dispatchers informed firefighters that a victim was reportedly in the house.

Firefighters located the victim, who had died as a result of the fire.

Firefighters also said the family’s dog also died in the fire.

The fire caused $150,000 in damages, and WFD said the fire was caused accidentally.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients

Latest News

A federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Akron on behalf of 24 plaintiffs in the...
Jayland Walker protestors file lawsuit against City of Akron for 2022 arrests
Keshaun Williams
AMBER Alert: search for Cleveland 15-year-old missing 13 days offers $1,500 reward
32-year-old Carly Brunie was coming back from a break at work when she was hit by a car while...
Akron police searching for dangerous hit-and-run driver
West Side Market plans
Master plan unveiled for West Side Market upgrades and improvements