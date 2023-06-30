Willowick house fire kills woman, family dog

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - A house fire Thursday killed a woman and a family dog, according to the Willowick Fire Department.

Willowick Fire says the fire occurred at 3:55 p.m. in the 200 block of 305th Street.

WFD said firefighters arrived to heavy fire and smoke showing from the front of the house.

WFD said their dispatchers informed firefighters that a victim was reportedly in the house.

Firefighters located the victim, who had died as a result of the fire.

Firefighters also said the family’s dog also died in the fire.

The fire caused $150,000 in damages, and WFD said the fire was caused accidentally.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.