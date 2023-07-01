2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Day: Severe weather potential for holiday weekend

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Showers and Storms will be with us from time to time throughout the weekend with today’s highs topping in the mid-80s.

Tonight holds more of the same with lows sliding to around 70.

Sunday will be humid with on-and-off showers and storms as temperatures peak near 80.

Scattered showers and thunder Sunday night will accompany lows in the upper 60s.

Monday’s occasional showers will also include the threat of storms as highs reach around 80.

Independence Day will be mainly sunny but warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Fireworks on Tuesday night will include moonlit skies as lows retreat into the upper 60s.

Sunshine will rule the skies on Wednesday as highs summit in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

