50-year-old man shot in the chest on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest in Cleveland early Saturday morning.

Cleveland EMS said the shooting happened at around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of E. 86th Street, in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

EMS said they found the 50-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest.

EMS said they transported the man to University Hospitals in serious condition.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.