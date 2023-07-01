Akron Zoo shelters birds, lions in wake of poor air conditions

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Zookeepers at the Akron Zoo moved some of their animals to indoor locations as the city continues to adjust to this week’s fog and poor air quality.

“This is the first time we’ve had to deal with something like this at the Akron Zoo,” said director of animal health at the Akron Zoo Dr. Brittany Rizzo. “We have to worry about our animals as well.”

The moved animals included the zoo’s lions as well as their bird species: penguins, flamings, snowy owls, bald eagles, condors, barn owls, screech owls, red-breasted geese, emperor geese, hyacinth macaws, white storks, tragopans, turkey, and bobwhites.

Some of the animals let inside were the favorites of certain guests at the Akron Zoo. “Penguins are my favorite animal, that would be amazing if they were out” said Aubrey, a guest interviewed Thursday by 19 News at the zoo.

Dr. Rizzo explained birds are especially vulnerable to Akron’s current air quality. “Birds have a unique respiratory system that enables them to be able to take flight,” she said, “but that also means they are much more susceptible to air pollutants.”

The lions were moved due to their previous exposure to Covid-19: “Our pride of lions did get Covid a couple of years ago...That can leave people and animals with some potential respiratory compromise.”

Guests are still able to view the rest of the animals despite the changes. Some animals experienced minor changes—the gibbons were moved from their outdoor habitats to their roofed ones next door, still within view of visitors.

Guests today were slightly disappointed by the change, but understood why the zoo chose to carry it out.

“We’ve noticed most of the animals aren’t out, but that’s probably a good thing for them,” said Zeddie Stone, another zoo visitor, joined by his partner Toya.

Still, the air quality did not keep today’s patrons from enjoying their visit. Stone added that “if you don’t have any asthma or breathing problems, I think you’ll be alright.”

As the zoo continues to monitor and adjust their plans, zookeepers and guests alike hope the smog doesn’t remain for much longer.

“We’re just waiting to see the change, if it is going to change,” Toya Stone said.

