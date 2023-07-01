2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

AMBER Alert: Cleveland 15-year-old missing for 14 days as search continues

Keshaun Williams
Keshaun Williams(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland 15-year-old at the center of last week’s AMBER Alert still remains missing as the search hits the 2-week mark.

Keshaun Williams went missing on June 17 after attending a party on Gertrude Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cleveland Police issued the AMBER Alert on June 24 after investigators believed he may have been kidnapped.

RELATED: AMBER Alert issued in Cleveland for missing 15-year-old boy

Police, hours after issuing that AMBER Alert, said the vehicle originally believed to be the suspect vehicle was not involved; however, that AMBER Alert is still active.

Keshaun is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair with braids and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt, as well as gray and red Jordan sneakers.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that helps bring Keshaun home safely.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Daniel Kellan Mayfield, a 35-year-old youth pastor, is charged with five counts of first-degree...
Youth pastor accused of filming girls in shower at SC church
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A woman who was convicted of stealing money from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.
Nursing assistant sentenced for stealing from elderly patients
FirstEnergy customers are about to see their bills nearly double
If you waited, your FirstEnergy bill is about to drop you to the floor when it more than doubles in June

Latest News

Cleveland Police cars parked at First District.
50-year-old man shot in the chest on Cleveland’s East Side
Ring Doorbell camera
Akron provides 460 doorbell cameras to combat crime
EMS said they found the 29-year-old with gunshot wounds and transported him to MetroHealth...
Cleveland 29-year-old hospitalized following shooting
Cleveland EMS said they transported the man with gunshot wounds to University Hospitals where...
Cleveland 23-year-old killed in gas station shooting, 1 injured