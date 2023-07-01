AMBER Alert: Cleveland 15-year-old missing for 14 days as search continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland 15-year-old at the center of last week’s AMBER Alert still remains missing as the search hits the 2-week mark.

Keshaun Williams went missing on June 17 after attending a party on Gertrude Avenue, in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cleveland Police issued the AMBER Alert on June 24 after investigators believed he may have been kidnapped.

Police, hours after issuing that AMBER Alert, said the vehicle originally believed to be the suspect vehicle was not involved; however, that AMBER Alert is still active.

Keshaun is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has black hair with braids and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a t-shirt, as well as gray and red Jordan sneakers.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that helps bring Keshaun home safely.

If you have information that could help locate this missing child please contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5400 or 911.

